Business Regional connectivity key to development of local cooperatives As Vietnam pushes for greater implementation of an economic model that emphasises innovation, restructuring and enhancing national competitiveness, bolstering regional connectivity has become a key target for the development of local cooperatives, said participants at a conference in Hanoi on August 3.

Business Flying directly to Tiruchirappalli, India, with Vietjet from 0 VND Vietjet continues to pioneer launching direct flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Tiruchirappalli, ready to bring tourists comfortably to India's largest light festival season.

Business Vietnamese, Thai localities and businesses boost cooperative ties A conference to boost trade cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand as well as between Quang Tri and Thai localities was held in the central province of Quang Tri from August 3-4.

Business Domestic retailers continue to open new stores Negative impact of macroeconomic conditions have been eroding the confidence of both consumers and businesses, yet the Vietnamese retail market is still thriving with new and expanding distribution chains, according to experts.