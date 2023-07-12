Tay Ninh: Many rare, endangered animals rescued
Javan pangolin rescued in Tay Ninh (Photo: VNA)Tay Ninh (VNA) – The Forest Protection Sub-Department of the southern province of Tay Ninh said that recently, it has received many wild animals on the list of endangered, precious, and rare species prioritised for protection from local organisations and residents.
Nguyen Thanh Vinh, head of the mobile ranger and forest fire prevention and fighting team under the sub-department said that on July 10, the team received a 50-kg Reticulated python (Malayopython reticulatus) from the fire prevention and rescue police team of Trang Bang township. The rare animal was found in the house of a local in Trang Bang.
A14-kg male southern pig-tailed macaque that attacked the people has been captured (Photo: VNA)The province's forest ranger force has unveiled a case of illegal trafficking of a king cobra. Criminal procedures on the case have been launched, said Vinh.
Earlier on July 4, the team received a report on an aggressive monkey attacking locals in Nguyen Tri Phuong street, Long Hoa ward of Hoa Thanh township. The 14-kg male southern pig-tailed macaque (Macaca nemestrina) was then anesthetised and captured.
According to the sub-department, since the beginning of the year, its units received and rescued 43 wild animals belonging to 15 species, including four listed as endangered, precious, and rare species prioritised for protection following the Government’s Decree 64/2019/ND-CP issued on September 22, 2021.
They have rescued and released to the wild 421 animals that were illegal trafficked ./.