Environment Institute of Environment, Sea and Islands Science to be established Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed a decision to establish the Institute of Environment, Sea and Islands Science under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Environment Four consecutive quakes hit Kon Tum district Four consecutive earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 3.5 to 4.2 hit Kon Plong district, the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum, on the morning of July 7.

World Thailand’s dry spell forecast to linger until 2024 Much of Thailand is experiencing below-average rainfall due to the El Nino phenomenon, which is only likely to intensify in November and could even linger until early 2024, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

Environment Bryde whales return to the south-central Vietnamese coast Two whales were seen 1,000m off the coast of De Gi beach in Phu Cat district, the south central province of Binh Dinh last weekend.