Temperature in winter forecast to be higher than average in years: weather centre
The average temperature of the winter 2023-2024 will be higher than the average level in many years, according to Nguyen Van Huong, head of the Weather Forecasting Department under the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).
Specifically, the average temperature in October will be 0.5-1 degree Celsius higher, and that in November and December 0.5-1.5 degree Celsius higher.
Mixed with the warmer-than-usual weather, will be short and severe cold spells, with the number of severe cold days being less than the average of many years, said Huong. He warned that the cold weather at the beginning of the season will bring with it heavy rain, thunderstorms, tornadoes, lightning and hail, especially in the northern mountainous and midland provinces.
Huong advised people to keep a close watch on the forecast and warning information on the website of the centre at nchmf.gov.vn, and on the mass media.
People need to strictly follow instructions from local authorities for disaster response, he added./.