Business Vietnam, China look towards stronger trade ties China has remained Vietnam’s biggest trade partner, while Vietnam has continued to be the sixth largest trade partner of the neighbouring country, and the biggest in the Association of Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN) despites impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical upheavals in the world.

Business MoIT works with central bank to support petroleum enterprises The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will coordinate with the State Bank of Vietnam to remove difficulties for petroleum enterprises in accessing credit guarantee funds in a bid to prevent disruption in the domestic market.

Business Vietnam posts trade surplus of 9.4 billion USD in 10 months Vietnam posted a trade surplus of 9.4 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2022, compared to 630 million USD in the same period last year, according the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business HCM City’s IPs, EPZs to attract 2.4 times more investment per hectare by 2025 The Ho Chi Minh City Industrial and Export Processing Zones Management Board (HEPZA) has set a target to increase the average investment per hectare of industrial land to 15 million USD by 2025 from the current 6.32 million USD.