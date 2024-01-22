A performance at the gathering in the US. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassies in the US and Japan have organised gatherings to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

The event held on January 19 evening in Washington D.C saw the attendance of over 600 guests including overseas Vietnamese and US friends.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung reviewed outstanding achievements of Vietnam’s socio-economic development and the Vietnam-US relations in 2023.

The Ambassador hailed the Vietnamese community's contributions to the country’s achievements and hoped that the community will keep growing, strengthening its solidarity and serving as a bridge that helped foster the Vietnam-US relations.

In a similar event held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan on January 21 evening in Tokyo, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu sent his sympathies to all Japanese people and the Vietnamese community affected by the earthquake that occurred in Ishikawa prefecture.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

He stressed that with the consensus and joint efforts of the entire nation, including overseas Vietnamese, Vietnam achieved great achievements in 2023 in spite of numerous many difficulties and challenges.

Regarding Vietnam-Japan relations, the year 2023 was of special significance to the two countries, and they had jointly organised more than 500 activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations, the diplomat said. Particularly, on the occasion of the official visit to Japan by President Vo Van Thuong in November 2023, Vietnam and Japan upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World – the highest level in Vietnam’s foreign relations.

He said overseas Vietnamese in Japan have made active and effective contributions to the great strides in the relations between the two countries.

Currently, more than 520,000 Vietnamese people are living, working and studying in Japan, making the Vietnamese community the second largest foreign community in Japan./.