Business UNIQLO opens in downtown HCM City More than 2,000 customers visited a new store of UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, on its opening day on December 6 in downtown Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Capital gets to taste Lao Cai province's local specialties As many as 76 specialties from the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai are being displayed at the Lao Cai agricultural and OCOP products exhibition which began on December 6 at the Big C Thang Long supermarket in Hanoi.

Business Shoppers rejoice as Online Friday 2019 kicks off The Vietnam eCommerce and Digital Economy Agency kicked off the Online Friday 2019 and e-commerce and digital technology experience week in Hanoi on December 5.

Business Vietnam makes progress in improving competitiveness Although Vietnam has made strides in bettering the business environment and competitiveness capacity, there’s still room for improvement, heard participants at a meeting held in Hanoi on December 6.