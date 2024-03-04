World Uruguayan press impressed by Vietnam’s export growth El Popular, the official mouthpiece of the Communist Party of Uruguay, has expressed admiration for Vietnam's export growth in January, which surged by 42% compared to the same period in 2023.

World Visa-exemption policy anticipated to revive Thailand's tourism industry Thai officials and businesses expect that the visa exemption agreement between China and Thailand, which took effect on March 1, will boost post-COVID-19 recovery of the tourism industry - one of its key economic sectors.

World Thai police crackdown on major online gambling network Thailand’s Technology Crime Suppression Bureau police have announced the successful crackdown on a major illegal online gambling network, with more than 200,000 gamblers registered as members. They also seized assets worth about 320 million THB (8.9 million USD).

World Thailand plans to amend surrogacy law Thai authorities are preparing to change the surrogacy law to help foreign couples access the service in the country, according to the Department of Health Service Support.