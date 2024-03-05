Thai Binh province records fruitful health cooperation with Denmark: official
Thai Binh (VNA) – A senior official of the northern province of Thai Binh highlighted the productive cooperation in healthcare with Denmark while meeting with a visiting delegation of the Danish Ministry of the Interior and Health on March 5.
Providing a brief introduction of Thai Binh, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Thi Bich Hang said her province has an evenly developed healthcare system with many quality training and treatment institutions. Recently, the local health sector has applied many new and modern techniques to treatment, thus helping improving public healthcare and protection.
In particular, she noted, the strategic health cooperation programmes on non-communicable diseases between Vietnam and Denmark, implemented on a trial basis in Thai Binh, has entered the second phase and reaped positive results, helping better grassroots health workers’ capacity as well as local healthcare conditions.
Hang voiced her hope that the Danish ministry will continue promoting cooperation activities in the province in the time to come.
For her part, Danish Minister Sophie Løhde Jacobsen said her country is strong at preventive medicine and public healthcare quality.
Given the cooperation results gained so far, she expressed the willingness to continue enhancing partnerships in and improving the effectiveness of non-communicable disease prevention and control between Thai Binh and Denmark.
Later the same day, the Danish delegation visited the Thai Binh University of Medicine and Pharmacy, including the Thai Binh Medical University Hospital. This is the only training establishment in the province carrying out a research project on chronic disease management in coordination with the University of Copenhagen and the University of Southern Denmark.
Sophie Løhde Jacobsen spoke highly of Denmark’s cooperation programmes in Thai Binh, adding that she believes the quality of grassroots healthcare and the province’s health system at large will receive more attention and develop further in the coming time./.