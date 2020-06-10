World Russia honours Vietnamese soldiers fighting in Great Patriotic War Seven Vietnamese soldiers who once fought alongside Russian comrades in the Great Patriotic War now have their profiles included in the database of the ‘memorial road’ museum complex soon to be inaugurated in the suburb of Moscow.

World Philippines, AIIB ink pact on co-financing for COVID-19 response The Philippines has signed an agreement with the Asian Infrastructure Development Bank (AIIB) committing the multilateral lender to extend a loan of 750 million USD to support government efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak.