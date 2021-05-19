World Vietnam supports UNSC to have one voice on Israel-Palestine issue Vietnam has called on all parties to redouble efforts to combat terrorism in the Shahel region and supported the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to have one, strong voice on the Israel – Palestine issue during a video teleconference (VTC) on May 18.

World Indonesia sends surgical teams, medicines to Gaza Strip Indonesia's humanitarian organisation handling health emergencies for victims of war, conflict, and natural disasters, Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), sent a surgical team and medicines to the Gaza Strip of Palestine to assist war victims.

World Vietnam proposes ASEAN, China prioritise coordination in COVID-19 fight Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam’s ASEAN SOM, has suggested ASEAN and China prioritise coordination in fighting COVID-19 and spurring sustainable recovery.

World Russian expert highlights Ho Chi Minh’s ideology in modern era Professor Vladimir Kolotov, head of the Ho Chi Minh Institute at St. Petersburg University in Russia, was interviewed by the Vietnam News Agency on the promotion of President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology in the modern age as his 131st birthday on May 19 approaches.