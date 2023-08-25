World Thailand: Phuket aims to be low-carbon eco-tourism destination The island province of Phuket, southern Thailand, is seeking to become a low-carbon destination, with future development plans focusing on waste management and lowering greenhouse emissions to promote eco-tourism.

World Indonesia prepares nuclear energy strategy development Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) is currently preparing a strategy for the development of nuclear power plants in the country.

World Thailand speeds up issuance of GAP certificates to coconut growers Thailand’s Department of Agriculture (DOA) has announced that it will speed up surveys and issuance of monkey-free certificates to coconut growers who have already earned Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) logo.

ASEAN ASEAN enhances regional cooperation to tackle environmental challenges The 17th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Environment (AMME 17) and related meetings have agreed to prioritise the strengthening of regional cooperation in climate change response, biodiversity conservation, plastic waste pollution, and sustainable urban development.