World Singapore continues loosening travel restriction Lawernce Wong, co-chair of the Singaporean inter-ministry committee against COVID-19, on August 21 said the country will allow the general travel by its people to Brunei and New Zealand, starting from September 1.

World Thailand to allow long-stay tourists in Phuket Thailand will allow foreign tourists to visit for longer stays in Phuket tourist island from October, a senior official of the country said on August 21, as the government tries to revive a key economic sector that has been devasted by the coronavirus pandemic.

World Myanmar: Panglong peace conference concludes with signing of Union Accord III The fourth session of the Union Peace Conference-21st Century Panglong concluded on August 21 with the signing of the third part of the Union Accord in the Myanmar capital of Nay Pyi Taw.