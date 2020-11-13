World ASEAN 2020: 2nd Mekong – Republic of Korea Summit The 2nd Mekong – Republic of Korea (RoK) Summit was held on November 13 as part of the ongoing 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

World Leaders stress need for post-pandemic economic recovery at ASEAN+1 summits Leaders of 10 ASEAN Member States and their partners of China, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and India discussed measures to boost post-pandemic economic recovery and ensure global supply chains during separated ASEAN Plus One summits held online within the framework of the 37th ASEAN Summit on November 12.

World ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2020 held online The ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2020 was held online under the theme" Digital ASEAN: Sustainable and Inclusive" on November 13.