Thai Deputy PM to eliminate fake news
At the meeting (Photo: NNT)
Bangkok (NNT/VNA) – At a meeting of the National Public Relations Committee, chaired by Deputy PM Wisanu Kruangam, there was a discussion on the public’s media discretion and the prevention of the spread of fake news using facts.
The meeting this week was also attended by Minister to the PM’s office Anucha Nakasai, as a deputy chairman of the committee.
The Deputy PM stressed that there has been much fake news created by people who want to see the country damaged.
All authorities and people in the media field must provide correct information through platforms under the government, including Government’s Spokesperson, the PRD and others. During the meeting, committees also considered projects that can detect and address online fake news./.