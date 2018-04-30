Illustrative image (Source: https://www.thailandnews.co)

– The Thai government has reiterated its stance against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, assuring the industry that the country will continue to address all concerns of the European Union.Prime Minister Gen Prayut said the government has made significant progress in its effort to stamp out IUU fishing since the European Union issued a yellow-card warning against Thailand more than two years ago.He promised that the country will protect marine resources and maintain ecological balance in its waters which is one of the concerns the EU has expressed.The government has introduced various legal and other measures to tackle IUU problems and the situation has been improving markedly.During the next three months, he said fishing authorities will exert every effort to address the EU’s concerns and make sure all practices in the fisheries sector comply with international rules.-VNA