Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai government's spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on February 1 that the Ministry of Industry has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture to forge links between local enterprises.

Anucha stressed that Ishikawa is the 23rd out of Japan’s 47 prefectures to sign an MOU with Thailand to promote industrial cooperation under the theme of “Otagai”, which means “to help each other”.

On the Thai side, the Department of Industrial Promotion will match cluster industries in Ishikawa, including machinery, textile and fibre, food and agriculture, with suppliers and partners in Thailand.

Both sides also agreed to participate in the 22nd Otagai Forum in Nanao City, Ishikawa, on February 22 to promote collaboration in the carbon-fibre-reinforced polymer and food processing industries and the bio-circular and green (BCG) economy.

Anucha said over 6,000 Japanese businesses currently operate in Thailand, the government believed that industrial cooperation with Japan can be expanded to related aspects that help maximise Thailand’s potential in product development and contribute to the growth of industrial estates.

The MoU was signed following a January 11-15 roadshow held by the ministry in Ishikawa to attract Japanese investment for Thailand’s electric vehicle and smart technologies industries. The roadshow was expected to bring up to 10 billion baht (over 300 million USD) in investment, focused on the 12 targeted S-Curve industries in the Eastern Economic Corridor./.