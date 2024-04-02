Inside Trina Solar Cell Vietnam Co.,Ltd (Photo: baothainguyen.vn) Thai Nguyen (VNA) – The northern midland province of Thai Nguyen exported 8.9 billion USD worth of products in Quarter 1, up 22.6% year-on-year, the highest growth for the same period in the recent five years.



According to the provincial People’s Committee,



The local index of industrial production was estimated to rise 6.19% against the same time last year while industrial production value climbed 6% to some 203 trillion VND, or nearly 20% of the yearly plan.



Total budget collection topped 3.78 trillion VND, including over 3.2 trillion VND from domestic collection and over 560 billion VND from import-export activities.



The province also lured seven FDI projects with total capital of 470.7 million USD, with the most notable one from Trina Solar Cell Vietnam Co.,Ltd that worth 455.4 million USD.

The province also lured seven FDI projects with total capital of 470.7 million USD, with the most notable one from Trina Solar Cell Vietnam Co.,Ltd that worth 455.4 million USD.



As of the end of Quarter 1, over 1.2 trillion VND in public investment was disbursed, accounting for 21% of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister.



Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dang Xuan Truong said the province will continue accelerating the disbursement of the public investment and carrying out the three national target programmes in the time ahead, with funds prioritised for large-scale transportation infrastructure projects.



Besides, the province will create favourable conditions for investors to speed up construction of industrial parks, work to attract strategic investors while enhancing agro-forestry-fishery production and developing brands for local products./.

VNA