Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on July 9 that he will reshuffle his cabinet, after three ministers resigned from the ruling Palang Pracharat Party (PPRP).He told media that he will discuss a cabinet reshuffle plan with parties in the ruling coalition, while stressing the necessity for reshuffling.Those who already work well will carry on, he said.The Thai prime minister did not rule out whether a cabinet reshuffle would take place in September.The timing will depend on the political process which he will be in discussions with parties in the government coalition, he added.Earlier the same day, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong and Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Suvit Maesincee said they left the PPRP, the main party in the government coalition.Kobsak Pootrakul, deputy secretary-general of the prime minister, also resigned the same day./.