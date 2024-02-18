Thai PM visits President Ho Chi Minh memorial site in Nakhon Phanom
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin signs the guestbook at the President Ho Chi Minh memorial site in Nakhon Phanom province on the morning of February 17, 2024. (Photo: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on February 17 visited a memorial site dedicated to late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh in the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom, affirming its historical significance and role as a bridge to connect and strengthening the Thailand-Vietnam friendship.
President Ho Chi Minh - the founder of modern Vietnam - lived and worked in Thailand, including Nakhon Phanom province, in the late 1920s. The memorial site was inaugurated in Na Chok village on May 19, 2016, coinciding with his 126th birth anniversary. The area is connected to the Thai-Viet friendship village by a convenient road, forming a cultural and historical tourism complex in Nakhon Phanom.
At the site, PM Srettha affirmed that the Thai Government highly values the preservation and development of historical sites that play an important role in the development of relations between Thailand and Vietnam and contribute to the promotion of tourism in the province.
He said through high-level meetings with Vietnamese leaders, both sides have agreed to step up cooperation measures in the tourism sector, with the memorial site considered an important destination to attract tourists from Vietnam.
PM Srettha announced that immediately after concluding the inspection tour of the northeastern provinces, he will instruct ministries, agencies, and local authorities to facilitate budget allocations addressing proposals from the management board of the memorial site.
Tran Van Sau, president of the association of Thai people of Vietnamese origin in Nakhon Phanom, told the PM that the community has actively participated in and made positive contributions to the province's socio-economic development and served as a bridge to strengthen the two nations’ friendship./.