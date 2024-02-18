World Thailand, Cambodia jointly tackle PM2.5 pollution on border Thailand's army and Sa Kaeo provincial administration have joined hands with Cambodian authorities in tackling PM2.5 air pollution on the border between Sa Kaeo province in Thailand’s eastern region and Cambodia's Banteay Meanchey province, reported The Nation newspaper.

World Malaysian government to set up 186 more PEDi to bridge digital divide The Malaysian government will add 186 new Digital Economic Centres (PEDi), bringing the total to 1,097 nationwide by the end of this year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

World Thailand moves closer to marriage equality law The Thailand Pride Committee and the LGBTQ+ network have submitted a letter to the committee for the consideration of the equal marriage bill to express their gratitude and encouragement for the urgent consideration of the bill on the occasion of Valentine's Day.