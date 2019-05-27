Thai researchers have won international awards for inventions under support of the National Research Council (Photo: thainews.prd.go.th)

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - Thai researchers have won international awards for inventions under support of the National Research Council.



Dr. Soranit Silatham, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, conferred the awards and certificates of honor to the researchers who contested in Geneva, Switzerland, with 102 inventions from 29 agencies, three of which won gold medals, including zinc air fuel cells invented by Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Engineering, heat-absorbing nano graphene silica for solar panels by the National Nano Technology Centre, the Office of National Scientific & Technological Development, and Solar Hero Application by the Provincial Electricity Authority, plus 13 gold medals, 36 silver medals, 45 bronze medals and 32 special awards.



In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the Thai researchers contested with 79 inventions from 24 agencies, 21 of which won gold medals, 49 silver medals, nine bronze medals and 20 special awards from various countries. – NNT/VNA