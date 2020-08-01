Thai Vietjet inaugurates Bangkok - Khon Kaen flight
Thai Vietjet, a subsidiary of Vietnamese budget airline Vietjet Air, has inaugurated its maiden flight VZ210 from Thailand’s capital airport of Suvarnabhumi to Khon Kaen, the commercial and political centre in northeastern Thailand.
Thai Vietjet inaugurates maiden flight VZ210 from Thailand’s capital airport of Suvarnabhumi to Khon Kaen (Photo courtesy of Vietjet Air)
Celebrating the new service, Thai Vietjet brought all passengers onboard a memorable surprise by introducing a 'Ying Lee' concert in the sky with full team of dancers and cabin crew, along with nice corporate souvenirs.
Besides, the airline has launched a mega promotion from just 5 THB for one-way ticket (approx. 16 US cents) for booking throughout the five golden days from August 1 – 5, 2020 at website www.vietjetair.com or Vietjet Air mobile app. The special promotion tickets are applied for all Thailand domestic flights of Thai Vietjet travelling during August 1 – September 30 this year.
Aiming to facilitate domestic travel in Thailand, Thai Vietjet has constantly increased its flight frequency and destinations from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport.
(Photo courtesy of Vietjet Air)
Currently, the carrier serves eight flights a day to Phuket/Chiang Mai, three flights a day to Chiang Rai, two flights a day to Udon Thani/ Krabi/ Hat Yai/ Khon Kaen in which the flight frequency for Suvarnabhumi - Hat Yai service will be increased to three flights a day from August 15, 2020. The airline will also inaugurate the Suvarnabhumi-Nakhon Si Thammarat flight on August 6, 2020.
It has also introduced on-line check-in service for domestic passengers travelling out of Suvarnabhumi airport for more convenience.
The new route Bangkok- Khon Kaen marks the airline’s 7th route from its Suvarnabhumi hub and is operated two daily flights, with flight duration of around 1 hour 5 minutes per leg./.