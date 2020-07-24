Vietjet recognised as most inspiring Vietnamese brand worldwide
Budget carrier Vietjet has been honored as the most inspiring Vietnam brand worldwide for winning the award “Vietnam Brand, Global Impact”.
Vietjet Deputy General Director Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh (L) receives the award (Photo: Vietjet)
HCM City (VNA) – Budget carrier Vietjet has been honored as the most inspiring Vietnam brand worldwide for winning the award “Vietnam Brand, Global Impact”.
The award was voted by a judge panel composing of international experts and leaders in the communications and public relations under the PR Newswire Awards 2020.
Vietjet was recognised for its achievement as a trailblazer in expanding its flight network and brand name proven by creative, meaningful and inspiring activities across the globe.
Speaking at the award ceremony, Vietjet Group’s Deputy General Director Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh said: “With the mission of constantly expanding our flight network across Asia and boosting trade activities globally, Vietjet has been an inspiring ambassador to bring Vietnam to all international friends as well as contributing to the global tourism and economic development. These are achieved thanks to our expanding network with over 200 routes, more than 100 million passengers transported to date, many large-scale business deals signed with international partners as well as tens of thousands of jobs created in Asia, Europe and America.”
“We are proud that Vietjet, a Vietnamese brand in aviation industry, has been favored by millions of customers and partners and has truly become the inspiration for young generation around the world.”
Vietjet is also one of a few enterprises and the only carrier in Vietnam that brings its brand beyond the country’s border in order to add more values and inspire others in the international market.
In Thailand, Vietjet has established Thai Vietjet, leveraging the Vietnamese brand name of Vietjet. The carrier has extended both domestic and international flight network with the base in Suvarnabhumi Airport, the largest and busiest airport of Thailand. The airline has transported more than eight millions of passengers in Thailand and other countries to famous destinations across the Land of Smiles. It has been welcomed and trusted by the country and people of Thailand.
The awards 2020 was hosted by PR Newswire, a Cision Ltd. company, a leading global provider of news distribution and earned media software and services with the world’s largest media distribution network, covering over 300,000 media outlets in more than 170 countries and over 40 languages.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world.
With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com and listed as one of the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019.
The airline has also been named as the Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.
The award was voted by a judge panel composing of international experts and leaders in the communications and public relations under the PR Newswire Awards 2020.
Vietjet was recognised for its achievement as a trailblazer in expanding its flight network and brand name proven by creative, meaningful and inspiring activities across the globe.
Speaking at the award ceremony, Vietjet Group’s Deputy General Director Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh said: “With the mission of constantly expanding our flight network across Asia and boosting trade activities globally, Vietjet has been an inspiring ambassador to bring Vietnam to all international friends as well as contributing to the global tourism and economic development. These are achieved thanks to our expanding network with over 200 routes, more than 100 million passengers transported to date, many large-scale business deals signed with international partners as well as tens of thousands of jobs created in Asia, Europe and America.”
“We are proud that Vietjet, a Vietnamese brand in aviation industry, has been favored by millions of customers and partners and has truly become the inspiration for young generation around the world.”
Vietjet is also one of a few enterprises and the only carrier in Vietnam that brings its brand beyond the country’s border in order to add more values and inspire others in the international market.
In Thailand, Vietjet has established Thai Vietjet, leveraging the Vietnamese brand name of Vietjet. The carrier has extended both domestic and international flight network with the base in Suvarnabhumi Airport, the largest and busiest airport of Thailand. The airline has transported more than eight millions of passengers in Thailand and other countries to famous destinations across the Land of Smiles. It has been welcomed and trusted by the country and people of Thailand.
The awards 2020 was hosted by PR Newswire, a Cision Ltd. company, a leading global provider of news distribution and earned media software and services with the world’s largest media distribution network, covering over 300,000 media outlets in more than 170 countries and over 40 languages.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world.
With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com and listed as one of the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019.
The airline has also been named as the Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.