Vietjet joins hands with Facebook to promote Vietnamese tourism
The budget carrier Vietjet has cooperated with Facebook to launch the tourism promotion programme "Immense Vietnam – Fly green with Vietjet" as part of the "Proud Vietnam" project launched by the Ministry of Planning and Investment and Facebook to promote the economy and tourism after COVID-19.
Vietjet crew members (Photo: Vietjet)
On this occasion, Vietjet offers a super promotion of 50 percent discount on ticket prices on all domestic routes for people and tourists to freely explore the timeless charm of Vietnamese culture, cuisine and people.
Promotional tickets are available during 3 golden days from July 2 to July 4, 2020 on www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app. Enter the code "CHUYENBAYXANH" to enjoy this super promotion when searching for flights departing from August 17 to December 31, 2020, excluding national holidays.
Vietnam has been voted as the top destination in the world to travel after COVID-19 by the famous US travel magazine, Travel Leisure, thanks to its beautiful natural landscape, reasonable price and good pandemic control. Besides the unique culinary culture and hospitable people, Vietnam’s attractive destinations such as Da Lat, Phu Yen, Hanoi, Hue, Hoi An or endless beaches in Da Nang, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc are always in bucket lists of everyone.
Returning to the sky, Vietjet continues to expand the flight network, improve service quality and connect with major partners to create a diversified ecosystem based on modern technology platforms to bring more attractive as well as high quality services and products that meet customer’s demand.
Together with Facebook, Vietjet is responding to the "Vietnamese people travel in Vietnam" programme and "Vietnam Grand Sale 2020" to provide convenient travel opportunities during the peak summer season as well as to introduce the image of Vietnam to people and visitors around the world.
