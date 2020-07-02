Travel Alluring terraced rice fields in Son La With hundreds of years of experience in rice production, Vietnamese farmers, especially those who live in the northern mountainous region, learned how to adapt to different terrains. That is why rice terraces of Vietnam were formed long ago and are also known as a unique culture and famous tourist attraction.

Travel Vietnam, Czech Republic step up tourism cooperation The Czech - Vietnam Tourism Forum was held in Prague on June 30, as part of activities to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and step up tourism cooperation following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel Southeast region boosts tourism linkages Travel linkages between regions in the country are vital to realise the tourism potential of localities and contribute to efforts to rejuvenate the tourism industry, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has said.

Destinations Ky Co beach - 'Maldives of Vietnam' Situated on Nhon Ly Island, 25 km away and a 20-minute boat ride from Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh province, Ky Co beach is fondly dubbed the "Maldives of Vietnam."