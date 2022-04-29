Thai Vietjet launches Bangkok - Singapore route
Thai Vietjet, an affiliate of Vietnamese new-age carrier Vietjet Air, has successfully commenced the maiden flight from Bangkok to Singapore, with a welcome ceremony at Singapore Changi International Airport.
At the ceremony (Photo: Vietjetair.com)Hanoi (VNA) - Thai Vietjet, an affiliate of Vietnamese new-age carrier Vietjet Air, has successfully commenced the maiden flight from Bangkok to Singapore, with a welcome ceremony at Singapore Changi International Airport.
The maiden flight VZ620 from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport safely landed at Changi International Airport with the warm welcome from Thai Ambassador to Singapore Chutintorn Gongsakdi; representative leaders of the Tourism Authority of Thailand for Singapore and the Philippines, Changi Airport Group; and Executive Vice President of Thai Vietjet Luong Truong An.
On the inaugural flight, the first group of passengers to Singapore were welcomed with the signature in-flight performance ‘Fly for Love’ from Thai Vietjet cabin crew, and received a special souvenir from the airline.
“We are excited to welcome Thai Vietjet Air to the Changi family, joining its sister airline Vietjet Air. Passengers on the new services will benefit from the airline’s strong domestic network, with more travel options between Singapore and Thailand, via Bangkok and Phuket. Thailand was Changi Airport's 5th largest passenger market pre-COVID-19, and has consistently been within our top 10 markets even during the pandemic. As of April 2022, we have seen a 36% recovery in seat capacity between the two countries and we look forward to welcoming back more passengers at Changi Airport as travel in the region resumes,” said Lim Ching Kiat, Managing Director, Air Hub Development, Changi Airport Group.
CEO of Thai Vietjet Woranate Laprabang said the launch of new service Bangkok – Singapore marks another successful milestone for Thai Vietjet. “We are thrilled to connect Thailand and Singapore through direct flights that will provide more leisure and business accessibility and opportunities for the citizens & travelers from both countries. After a long period of pandemic disruption, the services connecting Thailand and Singapore will play a critical role in assisting the two nations’ trade & economic recovery while also serving the growing travel demand in the region”, he said.
Thai Vietjet flight attendants (Photo: VNA)In the early stage, the international service between Bangkok and Singapore will operate 3 flights per week, every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, with a flight duration of 2 hours and 25 minutes. Further frequency of up to 5 flights/week and daily service will be added in June.
Thai Vietjet is continuously expanding its flight network, both domestic and international, while increasing its young and modern fleet. The airline has also recently been awarded the “Most Passenger-Friendly Cabin Crew” in 2021 by the International Finance Magazine, emphasizing its position as the “airline of hospitality”.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.