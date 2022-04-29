Business Bamboo Airways becomes first Vietnamese airline to operate Melbourne-Hanoi route Bamboo Airways on April 28 launched the Melbourne-Hanoi air route, becoming the first Vietnamese airline to operate the route, contributing to promoting the partnership between Vietnam and Australia.

Business Reference exchange rate stays unchanged on April 29 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,140 VND/USD on April 29, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Hanoi bolsters value of farm produce for export In recent years, Hanoi has invested heavily in the development of agricultural commodities areas, creating safe farm produce to meet export standards. This is a solid solution to work towards the official export of the city's key farm produce.

Business Vietnam to benefit most from RCEP: WB Vietnam is anticipated to enjoy the highest trade and income gains among members of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), according to a latest World Bank report.