Thailand allows digital IDs for boarding domestic flights (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) - The Thai government has approved the use of digital IDs to verify passengers’ identities when boarding domestic flights.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has given the go-ahead for the use of digital ID following the rollout of the D.DOPA mobile application.



D.DOPA was developed by the Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) for registering a digital ID. It can be used on both the iOS and Android platforms.

Traisulee said passengers must present a digital ID from a recognised mobile application developed by a state agency, such as D.DOPA or the DLT QR Licence developed by the Department of Land Transport. Screenshots and photos of physical ID cards are not allowed due to the high risk of fabrication.

Several other state agencies including the Revenue Department are now linked with D.DOPA for e-filing of personal income tax.

To register a digital ID, people must scan a QR code for two-factor authentication, and fill out a Personal Data Protection Act consent form.

The DPA earlier sent a notification to every provincial office and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration telling their officials not to deny services to people who present an electronic ID.

This is in line with Section 14 of the Digital Public Service Act, which focuses on encouraging the use of digital ID instead of physical documents.

According to the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry, the government aims to have 10 million registrants for digital ID systems by the end of this year./.