World Indonesia expects to end import of petrochemical products from 2027 Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has expressed his hope that the largest economy of Southeast Asia will not import petrochemical products from 2027 thanks to petrochemical industry development in North Kalimantan’s green industrial area.

World RCEP, CPTPP to boost Malaysia’s external trade beyond 2023 Malaysia’s external trade activities is expected to expand steadily beyond 2023 amid the impact of new trade agreements, apart from elevated commodity prices and lower interest rates, according to a research released on February 2 by Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Berhad (MIDF).

ASEAN Indonesia mulls reducing tax on EVs sales to 1% Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs of Indonesia said it is considering reducing the value-added tax on electric car sales from 11% to 1% to drive up demand and attract investment.