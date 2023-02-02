Thailand warns of dangerous fine-dust pollution
Bangkok (VNA) - The Thai government has advised people to wear masks when going out and consider working from home on February 2 and 3 to avoid PM2.5 fine dust pollution, which is currently at a dangerously high level.
The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts PM2.5 levels will rise across much of the country on the two days as the fine-dust pollution accumulates in stagnant air. PM2.5 has been linked with heart and lung diseases as well as cancer.
According to government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is concerned about people’s health, especially those of vulnerable groups, and advises them to wear sanitary or N95 masks when leaving the house, and to avoid prolonged outdoor activities. The PM also urged government agencies and businesses to consider a work-from-home approach to reduce air pollution from traffic.
Anucha said those with chronic health problems or respiratory symptoms should consult a doctor before doing outdoor activities./.
