World Southeast Asian countries take stronger actions against COVID-19 Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on March 25 decided to extend the movement control order (MCO) from March 31 to April 14, as new COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise. ​

World Int'l flights to/from Cambodia down 40 percent due to COVID-19 The number of international flights to and from Cambodia’s three airports in March is forecast to fall by around 40 percent compared to that in December last year since the COVID-19 outbreak.

World Cambodia’s economy to lose 390 million USD, worst hit in ASEAN The Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecast Cambodia will lose more than 390 million USD due to the economic impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak this year, the Phnom Penh Post reported.

World Malaysia announces moratorium on bank loans amid COVID-19 pandemic The Malaysian government has allowed banking borrowers, including individuals and small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), in the country to delay the repayment of their existing loans for a period of six months.