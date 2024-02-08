Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin (right) and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet at the joint press conference on February 7. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet on February 7 decided to elevate the two countries’ relations to a strategic partnership.



The announcement was made within the Cambodian PM’s visit to Thailand. This is Hun Manet's first visit to Bangkok since he took office as Cambodia's Prime Minister last year.



Speaking at a joint press conference, the Thai PM said deepening ties will open up a new chapter of closer cooperation in various fields, including security, trade, border development and transboundary haze pollution.



Both countries pledged to boost the volume of bilateral trade, strengthen security cooperation to maintain peace and stability, particularly along the shared border, and enhance collaboration in exploration for hydrocarbon resources in the overlapping claims area, Srettha said.



In addressing the haze problem affecting both countries, the two sides will establish a joint working group to share information, coordinate emergency responses and exchange best practices in agricultural burning management. Thailand invited Cambodia to join the Clear Sky Strategy, a regional initiative to combat air pollution.



For his part, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said the elevated partnership will signify increased strength and opportunities to develop relations between the two countries and peoples. Both sides will further discuss to ensure mutual benefit on long-term security and energy security, which are crucial for the sustainability of growth in light of changing global environments./.