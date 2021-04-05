World Indonesian govt accords priority to MSME recovery for bolstering economic growth The Indonesian government has focused on the recovery of micro-, small- and medium-scale enterprises (MSME) that significantly contributed to driving national economic growth, Coordinating Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto has stated.

World Indonesia, Romania agree to enhance bilateral ties Indonesia and Romania have agreed to increase cooperation in economy, trade, investment, counter-terrorism and COVID-19 response, and continue supporting each other at international forums.

World Thailand to become world’s top durian producer in five years Thailand is on course to become the world’s largest durian producer over the next five years, however, it is at risk of losing out to neighbouring exporters of the king of fruit, experts have warned.

World Indonesia, China look to triple bilateral trade in next three years Indonesia and China are planning to triple bilateral trade from 31 billion USD to 100 billion USD in the next three years, Indonesian Trade Minister M Lutfi has said.