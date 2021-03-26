World Cambodia calls for promoting solidarity among LMC countries to deal with COVID-19 Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn on March 24 called on the six Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) countries to continue showing solidarity to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Vietnamese people in Czech set example in following anti-COVID-19 rules Vietnamese people living in the Czech Republic have taken anti-COVID-19 measures very seriously, Chairman Milos Kusy of the Czech-Vietnam Friendship Association told Aktualne.cz in an interview on March 24.