Thailand eyes exports of 6 million tonnes of rice in 2021
The Thai Commerce Ministry has launched measures to increase rice exports to 6 million tonnes this year, valued at around 150 billion THB (4.83 billion USD), with Indonesia, China, Bangladesh and Iraq set to be the main markets under government-to-government (G2G) deals.
Thailand is promoting Thai rice under the "Think Rice, Think Thailand" campaign. (Photo: NNT)
Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on March 24 that G2G deals and a campaign to make Thai rice more recognisable among other communities around the world will spearhead efforts to increase the export volume from last year's 5.7 million tonnes.
According to President of the Thai Rice Exporters Association Charoean Laothammatas, to meet the goal for 2021, Thailand must export at least 500,000 tonnes of rice per month, however, the export volumes in January and February were below this benchmark level due to relatively high prices compared with rival exporters, caused by the strong THB and low supply levels caused by drought.
Jurin said the ministry is working with the Thai Rice Exporters Association to promote Thai rice under the "Think Rice, Think Thailand" campaign.
Thailand successfully made Thai rice become better known in Canada, increasing its exports to the country by 21 percent to 120,000 tonnes last year, from 80,000 tonnes in 2019.
Most recently, the cabinet approved the export of 4 million tonnes of rice to Indonesia for four years and 5 million tonnes to Bangladesh for five years under G2G deals.
Thailand sold a total 925,000 tonnes of rice under G2G deals between 2012 and 2016./.