Thailand confirms six new nCoV infection cases
Thailand confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infections on February 4, with four of them being Thai nationals and the other two being Chinese.
People wear face masks at station in Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: VNA)
Among the four Thais, two are a couple who recently returned from a trip to Japan, while the other two are hire-car drivers who picked up Chinese passengers.
Accordingly, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to 25.
A Thai taxi driver, who does not have a record of travelling to China, was lately tested positive for the virus. It was the first human-to-human transmission of the virus in Thailand.
Face masks and alcohol-based hand sanitiser have been included on the state price control list which was proposed to the Thai cabinet on February 4, as part of efforts to contain the nCoV outbreak.
The deadly virus originating from Wuhan, China, has now spread across 27 countries and territories worldwide, with 20,631 confirmed cases as of 15:30 on February 4./.
