World Thailand arrests two smuggling heroin in instant noodles Thai police announced on February 4 that two Taiwanese men have been caught when trying to smuggle 15kg of heroin in packets of instant noodles from a Bangkok airport.

World Philippines: 80 people being monitored for suspected nCoV infection Eighty people were being monitored for possible infection of the new coronavirus called 2019-nCoV in the Philippines as of February 3, said the country’s Department of Health.

World Ancient lion statue found at Cambodia’s temple complex Cambodian archaeologists have unearthed a large ancient lion statue during an excavation at an ancient pond’s jetty in the Banteay Chhmar temple's complex in the northwestern province of Banteay Meanchey.

World Malaysia confirms first citizen infected with coronavirus Malaysian health authorities on February 4 confirmed the first citizen to be infected with the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 10.