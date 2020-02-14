World Singapore remains most liveable city for 15 consecutive years Singapore remained the most liveable city for East Asian expats for the 15th consecutive year, according to the newest Location Ratings survey conducted by human resources consultancy company ECA International.

World Thai police smash transnational surrogacy ring A total of nine people, including a Chinese couple, were arrested in raids of a surrogacy ring in Bangkok capital city, and Pathum Thani and Sukhothai provinces on February 13.

World Indonesia’s productivity lower than ASEAN nations A survey conducted by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) has found that Indonesia’s productivity in the manufacturing industry is lower than that of its peers in other Southeast Asian countries.

World Singapore, Malaysia join hands to tackle coronavirus spread Singapore and Malaysia are looking into establishing protocols for the transfer of COVID-19 patients between the two countries as part of efforts to work more closely in tackling the spread of the novel coronavirus.