ASEAN International workshop promoting active ageing, mental health in ASEAN underway An international workshop on November 18 and 19 is underway to provide a forum for foreign experts to share their experience and make recommendations on promoting active ageing and mental health in ASEAN member states.

World RCEP pact benefits global economy: Cambodian scholars The signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement is a boon for not only Asia, but also the rest of the world, Cambodian academics said.

ASEAN ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group held online The ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group (ADSOM WG) was held via video conferencing on November 18, chaired by Lieut. Gen. Vu Chien Thang, Director of the Ministry of Defence’s Foreign Relations Department and head of ADSOM WG Vietnam.