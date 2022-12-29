Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
Palm and rubber farmers in the Thai province of Krabi have been urged to grow coffee instead, as demand for the beverage is rising faster in Asia than in other parts of the world.
Deputy Commerce Minister of Thailand Sinit Lertkrai said Krabi’s coffee is now gaining international attention thanks to its certification as a Geographical Indication (GI) product.
He noted the ministry’s GI policy has helped improve farmers' quality of life, adding that he expects Krabi's coffee to gain global attention, boosting Thailand's soft power along the way.
Thanawat Phukaoluan, adviser to the agriculture minister, held that this had helped increase the value of Krabi’s coffee and expand Thailand's coffee market.
Citing data from trade fair exhibitor Informa Markets, he said the coffee business is popular among entrepreneurs and investors after being named among outstanding businesses this year.
The value of Thai coffee is expected to hit 60 billion THB (1.7 billion USD) soon, which should prompt the government to encourage palm and rubber farmers to grow coffee instead, Thanawat added.
Coffee consumption in Asia has risen 1.5% over the past five years, beating Europe’s 0.5% rise and the US’s 1.2%.
Thanawat perceived that Asia will become the global cafe business hub in the future./.