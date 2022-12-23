The number of flights to and from Thailand is expected to increase by 65% next year. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Bangkok (VNA) – Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Limited (AeroThai), the official body in charge of the kingdom’s air traffic, has estimated that the number of flights will increase by 65% next year over this year thanks to the accelerating recovery in international and domestic travel.

AeroThai President Nopasit Chakpitak stated that the resurgence of Thailand’s aviation business is largely attributable to the government’s decision to remove COVID-19 travel restrictions and completely reopen the country.

Nopasit said that the average daily number of flights to and from Thailand in October was 1,637, while internal flights averaged 1,806 per day. Meanwhile, the average number of flights in December was over 1,800 per day, which is expected to rise when New Year Celebration nears.

According to AeroThai, Thailand has so far handled 520,367 flights this year, a 79% increase from the previous year’s total of 291,397 flights.

In 2023, Thai airports are expected to witness nearly 860,000 flights or about 2,352 per day.



As global airspace reopens and economies recover, passenger and freight flights have also rebounded, Nopasit said, adding that the Thai aviation industry is set to handle even more flights next year when China’s measures against the pandemic are eventually lifted.

AeroThai is a State enterprise under Thailand’s Ministry of Transport. It is responsible for air navigation services for all phases of flight in Thailand’s national airspace system./.