Thailand launches 14 development projects in southernmost localities
The Thai government is implementing a series of development projects as “New Year’s gifts” to ensure a solid foundation for the southern region's economy, especially southernmost provinces, according to Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek.
Rachada said a number of major projects will be implemented "immediately" by relevant state agencies in coordination with administrative centres of southern border provinces in order to improve the quality of life for local residents.
Four out of the 14 projects underway are part of an effort to transform southern border provinces into hubs providing food and services for Muslims in the world.
Other projects focus on increasing crab farming areas and expanding fruit tree planting areas.
Rachada, who is also the Government's special representative for southern affairs, said four other projects are directly addressing urgent needs of local residents, including improving nutrition for mothers and children, providing free lunches to approximately 170,000 students at 1,875 religious schools, teaching foreign languages, and helping at least 1,200 households escape from poverty./.