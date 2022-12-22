Thailand to establish “pineapple metropolis” in 2023
The Ministry of Agriculture of Thailand establish a “pineapple metropolis” in Prachuap Khiri Khan province in 2023 to support growers of the spiky yellow fruit, according to Alongkorn Ponlaboot, adviser to Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Srion.
Ponlaboot unveiled the plan at the 38th conference of the Sam Roi Yod pineapple farmers cooperative in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Sam Roi Yod district December 20.
The metropolis will also branch out to the pineapple-growing areas of Phetchaburi, Ratchaburi and Kanchanaburi provinces to bring farmers under the canopy of better government support, he said.
Over 1.77 billion tonnes of pineapples have been harvested on 73.156 ha in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, Phitsanulok and Rayong this year, he said, adding that the wholesale price of pineapples has also been satisfactory for farmers since 2020.
Thailand is the largest exporter of fresh and canned pineapples in the world with annual revenue of about 20 billion baht (nearly 577 million USD), constituting 32% of the global market, Alongkorn said.
Besides the plan to officially launch the "pineapple metropolis" in 2023, the national pineapple policy committee, chaired by Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, will also adjust its five-year development plan (2023-2027) for this key fruit tree./.