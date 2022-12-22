World Indonesia to ban bauxite export from June 2023 Indonesian President Joko Widodo on December 21 confirmed an export ban for bauxite – a main ore source of aluminum from June next year to encourage domestic processing.

World Malaysia’s job market to be brighter next year Employers’ optimism is up following the stronger growth of 14.2% in the Malaysian economy in the third quarter of 2022and next year’s hiring activities would be higher, according to online employment platform JobStreet Malaysia.

World Indonesia’s 2023 trade surplus predicted to exceed 38 bln USD Head of the Indonesian Ministry of Trade's Trade Policy Agency Kasan projects that the country’s trade will still experience a surplus of 38.3-38.5 billion USD in 2023.

World Indonesia considers lifting entire COVID-19 restrictions Indonesian President Joko Widodo on December 21 indicated that the government will lift all social restrictions related to COVID-19 that have been in place for nearly three years.