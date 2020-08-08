World Cambodia starts countdown to SEA Games 32 Hundreds of Cambodian athletes and officials gathered at the Morodok Techo National Stadium on August 7 afternoon to start the 1,000-day countdown to the 2023 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32).

World Drought destroys over 40,000ha of rice in Cambodia Drought has destroyed over 40,000ha of rice crops in the Cambodian provinces of Battambang, Banteay Meanchey and other provinces while water sources across the country continued to dry up. ​

World MRC urges Mekong countries to address low water flows Six Mekong countries have been urged to address regional low water flows as the Lower Mekong River Basin (LMB) endures record lows for the second consecutive year, according to a Mekong River Commission (MRC) report.

World Philippines' economy plunges into technical recession The Philippines has plunged into a technical recession as the economy dropped 16.5 percent in the second quarter of 2020, the lowest recorded quarterly growth since 1981.