Thailand expected to return to normalcy
Schools in Thailand are expected to re-open with normal-sized classes. (Photo: Bangkok Post)
Bangkok (VNA) - A panel under Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on August 7 approved proposals for a return to normalcy in the country by allowing schools, sports stadiums, public transport and meals on flights.
The proposals include the opening of schools with normal-sized classes. For sports events, people would be permitted to attend them, while public transport vehicles would no longer have to allocate empty spaces for social distancing.
However, the extension of entertainment venues’ operating hours until 2am was not discussed at the August 7 meeting.
The proposals, approved by a panel led by National Security Council (NSC) Secretary-General Gen Somsak Roongsita, will be submitted to Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on August 21.
The Thai cabinet recently approved the Finance Ministry's proposal to borrow 1.5 billion USD from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to stimulate and rehabilitate the economy.
The borrowing scheme is part of the government's plan to issue a royal decree to borrow 1 trillion baht (32 billion USD) to revive the virus-hit economy.
The country’s public debt level will rise to 57 percent of GDP from June's 44.8 percent upon borrowing the full amount under the loan decree./.
