Thailand expects to serve over 9 million int’l tourists this year
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is optimistic after hearing the country is expected to welcome over 9 million inbound international visitors and generate 1.27 trillion baht (35.6 billion USD) by the end of this year, according to Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.
The Government leader has been informed of a turnaround in arrival numbers since the beginning of the year when the COVID-19 pandemic began to ease.
From January to June 28, Thailand welcomed 1.9 million international tourists, earning 114 billion baht. Top arrivals by air include nationals from India, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and the US, while Malaysian, Lao, Cambodian, Vietnamese and Chinese nationals are among the top land-border arrivals.
The cancellation of the Thailand Pass requirement has revitalised cross-border trade, with the number of foreign travellers entering through border passes bouncing back to the highest levels in two years.
The country's Tourism and Sports Ministry predicts about 2.7 million international visitors will travel to the nation from this month until the end of September.
In the last quarter, about 4.5 million foreign visitors are expected to arrive in the country, meaning a total of 9.3 million foreign arrivals expected this year. In total, tourism revenue this year is likely to top 1.27 trillion baht.
On June 29, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) launched a new “Write Your New Chapter” TVC to promote Thailand’s fully reopening post-pandemic, in line with the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters’ tourism marketing campaign.
The TV advertising represents a new direction in the TAT’s marketing of Thailand to the world, which places emphasis on highlighting the country’s 6F, 4M soft-power foundations; namely Food, Film, Fashion, Festival, Fight, Friendship, Music, Museum, Master, and Meta.
The programme consists of three episodes highlighting the three Amazing New Chapters that tourists can discover on a visit to Thailand, namely Amazing New Chapter of Nature, Amazing New Chapter of Love, and Amazing New Chapter of Self Discovery./.