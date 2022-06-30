Thailand Fashion Week 2022 features Vietnamese culture
A Vietnamese collection imbued with Vietnamese culture dubbed 'Sounds Of Vietnamese And Colours Of Five Continents' kicked off Thailand Fashion Week in Bangkok on June 30.
The designs are the intersection between Vietnamese cultural identity and the characteristics of countries across five continents.
Young models with experience in performing at international events like Cao Huu Nhat or Cherry An Nhien have been chosen to perform Ngoc’s designs.
The collection includes eight costumes inspired by art media such as chau van (spiritual singing), don ca tai tu (southern instrumental music), cai luong (reformed theatre), quan ho (love duets), water puppetry, and eight designs for prom with cultural colours of Vietnam, Thailand, US, France, Australia, Brazil, South Africa and Spain.
Through the collection, Vietnamese designer Le Tran Dac Ngoc of S Designer House said he wanted to convey humane and meaningful messages.
Sounds Of Vietnamese And Colours Of Five Continents does not only include Ngoc’s work but also those by young designers who are currently students of the University of Architecture, London College for Design and Fashion, and University of Industrial Fine Arts.
“I want to give opportunities to young people who are passionate about fashion design to make a collection and appear at the most prestigious event of Thai fashion. It can be a platform for them to develop their career and earn experiences,” said the 32-year-old designer.
Talking about the preparation for the show, he said: “Young designers and I discussed from the first drawings to the real samples. Unlimited creativity, outstanding colours and love of culture are the elements that help these young designers thrive on their each design.”
Thailand Fashion Week 2022 is one of the largest fashion events in the country, bringing together regional and international designers and a series of fashionistas.
Earlier, designer Ngoc has had his collections showcased at other international fashion events such as Malaysia Fashion Week 2018, London Fashion Week - House Of Ikons 2019, Saint Petersburg Kids Fashion Day, Vie Fashion Week 2019 (Dubai), Bangkok International Kids Fashion Show 2010, Luxury Brand Global Fashion Week (the Republic of Korea)./.