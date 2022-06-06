‘Rose Secret’: A fashion statement from romantic love stories
Designer Tuyet Le surprises everyone in attendance during the Vietnam International Fashion Week Spring Summer 2022 with her mesmerizing ‘Rose Secret’ collection. (Photo: VietnamPlus/VNA)
The designer puts her heart and soul into the ‘Rose Secret’ collection, a wonderful display and an outstanding debut to the international fashion week catwalk in Vietnam. (Photo: VietnamPlus/VNA)
Dramatic background music accompanies the reveal of each piece in the ‘Rose Secret’ collection leaving the audience in awe of the eloquent shapes and forms. (Photo: VietnamPlus/VNA)
The collection stuns the audience, not only because of its unique design, but also due to the presence of the world’s top models, including Miss Global 2019 Karolína Kokešová, Vietnamese supermodel Vo Hoang Yen, Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Gabrena Ong and Miss Vietnam 2018 Tran Tieu Vy, among others. (Photo: VietnamPlus/VNA)
Let’s check out unique designs in the ‘Rose Secret’ collection by fashion designer Tuyet Le. (Photo: VietnamPlus/VNA)
The closing ceremony of the performance. (Photo: VietnamPlus/VNA)