‘Rose Secret’: A fashion statement from romantic love stories

The collection stuns the audience, not only because of its unique design, but also due to the presence of the world’s top models, including Miss Global 2019 Karolína Kokešová, Vietnamese supermodel Vo Hoang Yen, Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Gabrena Ong and Miss Vietnam 2018 Tran Tieu Vy, among others. (Photo: VietnamPlus/VNA)