ASEAN ASEAN enhances cooperation with Japan, China in natural disaster management The 6th bilateral meetings between the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management (ACDM) and Japan and China were held in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, on October 11.

World Malaysian government strives to strengthen value of local currency The clarity of policies including for the Madani economy framework that anchor the comprehensive restructuring of the Malaysian economy, the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) can help in attracting investments and strengthening the value of the ringgit (MYR), Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said at the Dewan Rakyat (lower house) on October 10.

World Indonesia's Garuda conducts test flight with palm oil-blended jet fuel Indonesia's flag carrier Garuda Indonesia said on October 10 that it has completed a test flight using a palm oil-blended jet fuel on a Boeing 737-800NG aircraft.

World Cambodia’s 11 provinces hit by prolonged rains, floods Floods as a result of prolonged rains between September 16 and October 6 affected 11 provinces in Cambodia, killing at least three people and forcing nearly 2,000 households to evacuate to safer areas, according to the country’s National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM).