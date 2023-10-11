Thailand focuses on development of strategic sectors
Thailand has approved investment applications worth a combined 41 billion THB (1.1 billion USD) in projects including the manufacturing of electric vehicles (EV), the generation of renewable energy from waste, data centres, and travel and tourism infrastructure and equipment.
Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), announced after a Board meeting the approval of a total of 41 billion baht (USD1.1 billion) in investment in the manufacturing of electric vehicles (EV), the generation of renewable energy from waste, data centers, as well as travel and tourism infrastructure and equipment. (Photo: prnewswire.com)
Hanoi (VNA) - Thailand has approved investment applications worth a combined 41 billion THB (1.1 billion USD) in projects including the manufacturing of electric vehicles (EV), the generation of renewable energy from waste, data centres, and travel and tourism infrastructure and equipment.
The projects approved by the Board of Investment (BOI) since the establishment of the new government were mainly strategic sectors, which will be the focus of Thailand's investment promotion policy in the coming years, BOI Secretary General Narit Therdsteerasukdi said.
Besides, the BOI fine-tuned the five-year investment promotion strategy that became effective in January this year.
The adjusted strategy places five strategic industries and activities such as Bio-Circular-Green economic activities, automotive sectors and electronics, at the core of the investment promotion policy for the next four years, and provides them with special investment incentives.
Narit added that the introduction of new investment promotion strategy that aims to restructure the Thai economy towards the "New Economy" makes Thailand's investment even more attractive.
From January to August 2023, the BOI has received investment promotion applications worth a combined investment value of 465 billion THB, a 47% increase from the same period of last year. The number of applications rose 33% to 1,375 projects./.
The projects approved by the Board of Investment (BOI) since the establishment of the new government were mainly strategic sectors, which will be the focus of Thailand's investment promotion policy in the coming years, BOI Secretary General Narit Therdsteerasukdi said.
Besides, the BOI fine-tuned the five-year investment promotion strategy that became effective in January this year.
The adjusted strategy places five strategic industries and activities such as Bio-Circular-Green economic activities, automotive sectors and electronics, at the core of the investment promotion policy for the next four years, and provides them with special investment incentives.
Narit added that the introduction of new investment promotion strategy that aims to restructure the Thai economy towards the "New Economy" makes Thailand's investment even more attractive.
From January to August 2023, the BOI has received investment promotion applications worth a combined investment value of 465 billion THB, a 47% increase from the same period of last year. The number of applications rose 33% to 1,375 projects./.