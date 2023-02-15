The Cobra Gold military drills will run from February 27 to March 10 (Photo:nationthailand)

Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand will host the Cobra Gold military drills this year, which will for the first time include training for space disasters, according to the Royal Thai Armed Forces.

The annual exercise will run from February 27 to March 10, gathering 7,394 military personnel from 30 countries including 6,000 from the US.

As part of the training, participants will learn how to combat impacts from space phenomena that affect military operations, such as solar or geomagnetic storms that disrupt communications and satellite signals.

“Cobra Gold” is the biggest military exercise in the Asia-Pacific region with seven participating countries in main war exercises: Japan, the US, Thailand, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

Three countries - China, India and Australia - will participate in humanitarian aid exercises.

Ten nations will join as observers. They are Cambodia, Laos, Brazil, Pakistan, Vietnam, Germany, Sweden, Greece, Kuwait and Sri Lanka./.