Thailand hosts World Environment Day 2019 (Source: http://thainews.prd.go.th

- Thailand has hosted the annual World Environment Day to promote environmental awareness at all levels of society and encourage all sectors to help reduce air pollution.The Permanent Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment, Wijarn Simachaya, presided over a ceremony to present honorable awards to nine individuals and 11 organisations for their environmental achievements. The theme of this year’s World Environment Day is "Beat Air Pollution: Stop Smog and Toxic Air for the Quality of Life and Environment". The event was held on June 5 at Impact Forum, Muang Thong Thani, in Nonthaburi province.The Permanent Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment said the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has called on people from around the world to be aware of the effects of air pollution. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around seven million premature deaths are attributable to air pollution each year, or about 800 people every hour, and this has affected the economy and contributed to global warming.All countries have to work together to improve air quality by moving from personal vehicles to public vehicles, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, sorting garbage, using environmental friendly products, and grow more trees to make the air cleaner and healthier. – NNT/VNA