Thailand: largest political parties agree to set up coalition after election
Leaders of Thailand's Pheu Thai Party said it agreed to the proposal to form a coalition with the Move Forward party (MFP) and confirmed there are no plans to form a government with any other political party.
They also said that with 309 seats in the Thai parliament, the coalition can form a stable government, but the nomination of a prime minister depends on legal factors.
MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat proposed an alliance of six parties, including the Pheu Thai party. The 42-year-old politician said he had contacted Paetongtarn Shinawatra, one of the Pheu Thai party's prime ministerial candidates, to invite her to join a coalition to form a new government.
On May 15 afternoon, the Election Commission (EC) of Thailand announced that it had completed the vote counting, in which the opposition parties including the MFP and the Pheu Thai party won 152 seats and 141 seats, respectively.
EC President Ittiporn Boonpracong said voter turnout was a record 75.22%, surpassing the 75.03% in 2011./.