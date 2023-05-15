World Cambodia recognises over 15,000 election observers The National Election Committee (NEC) of Cambodia has officially recognised more than 15,000 domestic observers and special guests who will monitor the coming 7th National Assembly election.

World Asian companies look to expand international business Southeast Asia and China are emerging as the two leading destinations for overseas expansion as 83% of businesses in Asia are keen to expand their operation abroad, according to a report of the United Overseas Bank (UOB).

World Indonesia, India’s navies conduct joint exercise The navies of Indonesia and India on May 14 began a six-day maritime exercise in sync with their overall efforts to expand bilateral military engagement.

World Malaysia, RoK strengthen cooperation in agriculture Malaysia and the Republic of Korea (Rok) will strengthen bilateral cooperation and trade in agriculture, according to Malaysia’s Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (MAFS).