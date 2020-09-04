Thailand launches first security satellite into space
Thailand on September 3 announced that the country's first security satellite Napa-1 had been successfully launched on a European rocket from France’s Guiana on the same day’s morning.
Thailand's first security satellite Napa-1 is successfully launched on a European rocket from France’s Guiana on September 3 morning. (Photo: BangkokPost)
Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand on September 3 announced that the country's first security satellite Napa-1 had been successfully launched on a European rocket from France’s Guiana on the same day’s morning.
The Arianespace Vega rocket, Flight VV16, lifted off at 8:50am (Bangkok’s time) from the Guiana Space Centre.
The rocket carried 53 satellites from 13 countries and regions into orbit.
Of the 53 satellites, seven were microsatellites, weighing no more than 15 kg, with 46 smaller nanosatellites.
Napa-1, a nanosatellite belonging to the Royal Thai Air Force, will inject into low earth orbit to observe and survey Thai air space for defense and national security purposes.
The satellite could also be used to assist natural disaster relief operations, such as detecting bushfires and monitoring water resources to mitigate flooding and drought.
The Thai Government said the launch of Napa-1 had earlier been postponed in September and December due to technical issues./.