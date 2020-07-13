World Thailand plans human testing for COVID-19 vaccine in November Thai researchers plan to begin human trials of a vaccine for the COVID-19 this November, a local official said on July 12.

World UK, US media highlight British pilot’s hospital discharge after defeating coronavirus The UK media has run articles highlighting the hospital discharge of a British pilot – known as Patient 91 and the most seriously ill COVID-19 case in Vietnam who spent more than two months on life support in the country before returning home on July 12 (London time).

World Vietnam – preferred destination of foreign capital: US website The US website Seeking Alpha has described Vietnam as the preferred destination of foreign capital in recent years with annual economic growth of 7 percent, twice as much as the world average.

World Thai Vietjet offers super-saver fares for its all 13 routes in Thailand Celebrating its new routes in Thailand, Thai Vietjet, a subsidiary of Vietnamese budget airline Vietjet Air, continues to offer surprises for its passengers with 500,000 special air tickets with fares from as low as 50 THB (1.5 USD).