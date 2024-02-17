World Indonesia ensures sufficient food supply during Ramadan month Indonesian authorities affirmed that they will continue to ensure an adequate food supply across the country, especially when Ramadan Month and Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriah are approaching.

World Thai businesses concerned about cheap imported goods An influx of cheap imports from China is posing a serious threat to Thai manufacturers, according to Thai Kasikorn Research Centre (KResearch).

World Singapore expects higher economic growth this year Singapore is cautiously optimistic about 2024 and expects higher gross domestic product (GDP) growth, at 1%-3%, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has said.