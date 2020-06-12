World EU assists Cambodia in post-COVID-19 economic recovery The European Union (EU), its member states and their financial institutions and agencies are mobilising 443 million EUR (503 million USD) in grants and loans to work with Cambodia in fighting COVID-19 and mitigating its socio-economic impacts.

World Indonesia: thousands of people flee homes due to flash floods Thousands of people in Indonesia's province of Gorontalo were forced to go out of their homes after floodwaters, reportedly reaching a height of nearly 1.5 meters, have been submerging residential areas.

World Philippines: Remittances may shrink 5 percent this year Governor of the Philippine central bank (BSP) Benjamin Diokno has said overseas remittances to the country could shrink 5 percent this year because of COVID-19.

World Thailand’s baht surges due to foreign inflows Thailand’s baht has surged past 31 per US dollar on the back of month-to-date net foreign inflows moving into local equities and bonds, a motion contrary to Thailand's economic outlook.