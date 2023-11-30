Thailand on target to meet 25 million visitor s in 2023 (Photo: nationthailand.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand welcomed 24,081,613 foreign tourists between January 1 and November 25, including 100,059 arrivals recorded in November alone, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced.



In the reviewed period, Malaysians contributed the most to the total number of foreign arrivals with 3.66 million, followed by Chinese with 3.03 million, Koreans with 1.43 million, Indians with 1.4 million and Russians with 1.24 million.



TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool credited the successful revival of the tourism industry to the government’s economic and tourism stimulus campaigns, as expressed appreciation to all Thais for being such great hosts to overseas guests.



Thapanee said TAT would continue to promote Thailand’s image and ensure the safety of tourists to further attract foreign visitors./.