Thailand opens electric ferry route on Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the opening ceremony of the “MINE (Mission no Emission) Smart Ferry” project, which features an electric ferry route on Chao Phraya river and Thailand’s first smart pier at CAT Tower Pier in Bangkok’s Bangrak district.
The “MINE Smart Ferry” project features an electric ferry route on Chao Phraya river and Thailand’s first smart pier at CAT Tower Pier in Bangkok’s Bangrak district. (Photo: tatnews.org)
Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the opening ceremony of the “MINE (Mission no Emission) Smart Ferry” project, which features an electric ferry route on Chao Phraya river and Thailand’s first smart pier at CAT Tower Pier in Bangkok’s Bangrak district.
In his speech at the event, the Prime Minister said this project is part of the government’s 20-year plan to build transport infrastructure nationwide, and promote the use of electric vehicles, helping reduce air pollution, especially the PM2.5 problem, in metropolitan areas.
The MINE smart ferries, manufactured and operated by Thailand-based Energy Absolute, are powered by Li-Ion batteries, and can operate for 80-100 kilometres on a single charge, enough for two round trips on its 23-kilometre Chao Phraya River route.
According to project developers, the smart ferry service is in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals as it is safe and friendly with the environment.
The Thai government will launch more electric ferry service in the coming time. Last month, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced introduction of electric boats to replace diesel-powered ferries on Klong Padung Krungkasem canel. The service is part of the plans to connect modes of public transportation in the capital./.