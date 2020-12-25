ASEAN Indonesia further revises down 2020 growth forecast Indonesia has continued revising its economic growth forecast for this year to a contraction of between 2.2 and 1.7 percent amid an increase of COVID-19 infections and tightened restrictions.

World Vietnam succeeding in connecting ASEAN with UNSC: French diplomat Vietnam has been very successful in connecting ASEAN with the UN Security Council (UNSC), Ambassador Nathalie Estival-Broadhurst, Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the UN, said while talking about Vietnam’s performance as a non-permanent member of the UNSC in 2020.

Politics Vietnam excellent as ASEAN Chair despite pandemic: Japanese expert Vietnam successfully accomplished its role as ASEAN Chair 2020 in the context of COVID-19’s impact being beyond imagination, the Director of the Vietnam Economic Research Institute (VERI), Hiroyuki Moribe, has said.

World Thailand rice exports likely to fall 12 percent in 2020 Thailand’s rice export volume is estimated to reach 5.7 million tonnes in 2020 with revenue of about 3.8 billion USD, down 12 percent year on year, according to Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA) Honorary President Chookiat Ophaswongse.